CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $18.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 169.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 191,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $537.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.72. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.82%. Analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in CompoSecure by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,424 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CompoSecure by 30.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CompoSecure by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CompoSecure by 264.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.