Alison Kitchen Purchases 4,380 Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Alison Kitchen purchased 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$34.00 ($22.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,920.00 ($98,622.52).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

