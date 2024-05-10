Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Short Interest Down 73.4% in April

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
IPXXW stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.00.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.