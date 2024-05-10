Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the April 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $410.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($35.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

