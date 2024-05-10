ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

LGRO stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

