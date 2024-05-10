First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.67 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.