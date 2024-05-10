First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.67 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,501,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

