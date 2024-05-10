Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Janover Stock Performance

Shares of JNVR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. Janover has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Janover had a negative net margin of 168.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.47%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Janover Company Profile

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

