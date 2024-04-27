The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of EML stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.31. 14,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eastern has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $200.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

