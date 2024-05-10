CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Buys $99,872.92 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CONMED Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. 319,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 70.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

