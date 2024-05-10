Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider Sells $400,200.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 571,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,701. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
