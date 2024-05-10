Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider Sells $400,200.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 571,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,701. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,831,000. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,572,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 837,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $25,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,028,000 after buying an additional 404,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

