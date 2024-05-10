Anne L. Arvia Sells 1,000 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GATX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.70. 74,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $135.65. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GATX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GATX by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GATX by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

