Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 15,480 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,378.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,696.75.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,946. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

