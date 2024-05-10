Jeffrey Bolton Buys 10,000 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,299 shares in the company, valued at $348,543.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enhabit Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EHAB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHAB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,997,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,091,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $20,532,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Enhabit by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 1,374,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Enhabit by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,685,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

