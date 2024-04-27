Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Warrior Met Coal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
