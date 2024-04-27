Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.