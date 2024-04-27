WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.49. 157,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 312,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 60,243 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

