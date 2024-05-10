Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $320.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $311.43 and last traded at $308.65. 1,639,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,516,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.07.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.54. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
