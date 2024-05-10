Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOR

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:VOR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. 133,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.