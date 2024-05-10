FY2028 EPS Estimates for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Boosted by Analyst

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Clene in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Get Clene alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLNN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday.

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 300,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,125. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.47. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 253.48% and a negative net margin of 7,569.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

Institutional Trading of Clene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Clene worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.