Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SWDBY stock traded up SEK 0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching SEK 19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,670. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 15.17 and a 52 week high of SEK 22.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 19.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
