Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for BeiGene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn $7.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.32. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($8.90) per share.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.34) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

BGNE traded down $6.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,184. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $245.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1,346.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 53.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

