Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $133.71 and last traded at $132.02, with a volume of 31166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.30.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million.

Insider Activity

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $1,202,284.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,681,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at $448,735.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Innospec Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.11.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

