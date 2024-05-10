Prothena Co. plc Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.88) per share.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

PRTA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. Prothena has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after purchasing an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,270,000 after purchasing an additional 452,455 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 417,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

