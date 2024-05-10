Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 8.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.73. 753,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,362,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.
The company has a market capitalization of $885.65 million, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
