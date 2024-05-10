Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 8.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.73. 753,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,362,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 942,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 309,911 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 845,615 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398,488 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $885.65 million, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

