Roth Mkm Boosts Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Price Target to $10.00

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Redwire alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Redwire

Redwire Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RDW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 91,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.97 million. Analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redwire stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.