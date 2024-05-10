Wells Fargo & Company Increases Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target to $62.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

EVRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Get Evergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. 1,983,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,464. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Evergy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after acquiring an additional 261,664 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Evergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after acquiring an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.