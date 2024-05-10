Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on K. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

TSE:K traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,346. The firm has a market cap of C$12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20.10. In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

