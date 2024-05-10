Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:BYON traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 382,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $771.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.92. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

