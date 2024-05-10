ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $8.20. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 3,300,219 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,190,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,184 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,204,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 26.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

