Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Decreases By 65.6%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the April 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRSO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 3,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,526. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Trust stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Free Report ) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

