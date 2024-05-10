Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $917.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of TPL traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $620.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.59. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $422.07 and a 12-month high of $666.67.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 543 shares of company stock worth $292,219. 20.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

