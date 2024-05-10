Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Joyce A. Mullen Sells 10,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.28. The company had a trading volume of 145,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $206.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,682,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,034,000 after acquiring an additional 56,715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after acquiring an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

