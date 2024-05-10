Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells $20,730.00 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $20,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $24,825.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,507.50.

Delek US Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.66. 896,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,299. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.