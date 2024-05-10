Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 19,687 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Free Report) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 465,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 42,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

