Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 19,687 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 465,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 42,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.