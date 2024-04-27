The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,312,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,117,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,169,000 after buying an additional 206,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after buying an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,544,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after buying an additional 41,854 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $94.24 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $96.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

