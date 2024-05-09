Cantor Fitzgerald Increases LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target to $15.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on LFMD. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
LifeMD Stock Performance
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LifeMD
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LifeMD Company Profile
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
