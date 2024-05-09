T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares in the company, valued at $111,212,246,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,537,157 shares of company stock worth $1,062,270,599. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.22. 349,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,241. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

