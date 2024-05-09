Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBJL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 193,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 48.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 488.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 86,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 100,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of XBJL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.94. 4,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

