Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Arko alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arko

Arko Price Performance

Shares of Arko stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Arko has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $584.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arko will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arko news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.