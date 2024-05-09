Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $211.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

NSIT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $204.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.