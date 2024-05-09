Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.96. The company had a trading volume of 69,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,726. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

