Barclays Trims Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price to $7.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

DH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,805. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $617.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. Research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

