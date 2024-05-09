1,283 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,009,914 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $713.30. 31,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,661. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $678.93 and a 200-day moving average of $622.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

