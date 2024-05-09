Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.
Amcor Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Amcor Company Profile
