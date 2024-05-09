Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

