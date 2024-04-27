TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $425.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.90.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Trading Up 4.1 %

TopBuild stock opened at $407.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. TopBuild has a one year low of $199.31 and a one year high of $452.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.