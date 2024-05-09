Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,859 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 9.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 3,448,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,220. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.