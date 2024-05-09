Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 194,119 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Uranium Energy makes up 1.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 71.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 204.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 62.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 988,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,635. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

