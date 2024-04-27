Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TALO

Talos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,714,832.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.