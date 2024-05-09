Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,021,000 after buying an additional 226,567 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 74,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 83,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $180.22. 1,497,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,128. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

