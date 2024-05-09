Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 107,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,081. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

