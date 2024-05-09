United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 3.9 %

United Parks & Resorts stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.62. 533,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $566,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,165 shares of company stock worth $420,927. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

